Sheikh Abdullah receives call from Iran's Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the call they discussed the importance of the interim agreement between Iran and the US, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed “the importance of full compliance with the provisions of the agreement to ensure the immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities in the region, respect for the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighbourliness”, Wam reported.

He emphasised the need for “strict adherence to international law, and the protection of maritime corridors and freedom of international navigation, including ensuring the uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his hope that “the ongoing negotiations would yield positive outcomes, leading to lasting security and stability in the region”.

He also emphasised that serious diplomacy was the best route of addressing regional crises.

Since the regional war broke out on February 28, the UAE has defended itself against 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones.

Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the military have been martyred. Ten civilians have been killed. A total of 230 people have been injured as a result of Iranian attacks on the country.

The US and Iran signed a 14-point framework last week after nearly four months of war which laid out a framework for negotiations on a final agreement within 60 days.