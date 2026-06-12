Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed condemns latest Iranian attacks on Kuwait

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned Iran's renewed attacks on Kuwait in a phone call with the country's Foreign Minister.

Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Sabah denounced the latest wave of missile and drone strikes, which were launched by Tehran as efforts are made to secure a path to peace.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures the country takes to protect its security, stability and the public. He also stressed that the security of Kuwait is central to the wider stability of the Gulf region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday claimed it had carried out on strikes on 18 American military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as a base in Iraq. Tehran said on Thursday that it also fired 12 ballistic missiles at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti airbase, where US fighter jets are stationed.

The wave of attacks across the Gulf came after the US military's Central Command said it began “self-defence” strikes at 1.15am Gulf time on Thursday. It announced about four hours later that the operation was complete.

Last week, Iran launched an attack on Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

Trump raises peace hopes

A fragile ceasefire – agreed to on April 8 – has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with Gulf states facing renewed attacks from Iran. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that an agreement to end the conflict could be formally signed within days.

He has made repeated claims in recent weeks that a peace deal was drawing near, only for Tehran to reject such suggestions.

But Mr Trump seemed confident this time could be different, saying a deal could be signed this weekend, possibly in Europe. “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran and we’re going to be subject to finalisation of documents,” he said in the Oval office.

Mr Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately after an agreement was signed.