Sheikh Mohamed holds talks on Iran war with US envoy to UN in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with the US envoy to the UN over the impact of the Iran war.

The UAE leader and Mike Waltz discussed the implications of the prolonged conflict for the global economy and maritime security.

The talks took place against the backdrop of military escalation that has put a fragile US-Iran ceasefire under strain.

The US launched a second round of strikes on Iran on Thursday morning, coming hours after President Donald Trump threatened to hit the country “very hard” unless a peace deal was reached.

Iran responded with missile attacks on US-linked bases across the region and claimed it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, a claim rejected by the Americans.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Waltz also reviewed efforts to further strengthen long-standing strategic ties between the nations and expand co-operation in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.