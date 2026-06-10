Guterres warns Middle East could slide into ‘full war’ after renewed Iran-US strikes

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that the Middle East risked sliding back into “full war” after a fresh exchange of strikes between Iran and the United States further tested a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking at a Security Council debate on the Middle East, Mr Guterres said the truce that took effect in April had done little to resolve the underlying tensions driving the conflict.

“We should not minimise the risks of a lesser fire becoming full fire, or in another word – full war,” he said.

His remarks came after Iran and the US traded attacks once again following the downing of an American military helicopter, the latest escalation in a confrontation that has repeatedly threatened to unravel the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled peace negotiations.

“Iran is all talk and no action,” he said. “They've taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price.”

Mr Guterres described the current truce as “more like a lesser fire” than a genuine cessation of hostilities. “The world needs to see a complete ceasefire,” he said.

He also called for a new Gulf “security architecture” based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference, warning that continued instability in the region was threatening the global economy.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Wednesday that Israel would “continue to act forcefully against Iran and its proxies that threaten the Middle East and the entire world”.

The Israeli military said it had launched multiple strikes in southern Lebanon over the past day, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

More than 3,600 people have been killed in ‌Israeli strikes on Lebanon and more than one million Lebanese are displaced. The US declared a ceasefire on ​April 16 but fighting has continued, and Lebanon says Israel has carried out nearly 3,500 strikes since the truce was announced.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said Moscow believed the region's disputes should be resolved through a broad negotiating process, with the UN Security Council playing a central role.

“We can and should oblige all countries of the region, together with key extra-regional players, to come together on one platform to develop common rules for relations and address outstanding grievances, allowing agreement on security guarantees for all,” said Mr Nebenzia.