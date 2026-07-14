Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Abdullah offer condolences on death of Qatar's former Emir

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, have offered condolences to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim following the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad.

They paid their respects during a visit to Lusail Palace in Doha, the UAE state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Accompanying them were Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, and other sheikhs and officials.

Sheikh Mansour and the delegation were met on arrival by Qatar's Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, along with other officials.