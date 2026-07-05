UAE pledges $30m for civilians in Sudan’s Al Obeid

The UAE has announced that it will send $30 million in emergency humanitarian aid to support civilians affected by the deteriorating situation in the Sudanese city of Al Obeid.

The assistance will be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency, under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed, reflecting the Emirates’ long-standing humanitarian approach and its continued commitment to supporting the people of Sudan, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The announcement comes amid a serious deterioration of conditions in Al Obeid and surrounding areas, where civilians and displaced people are increasingly in need of food, drinking water, shelter and health care.

The UAE stressed the need for an immediate and co-ordinated humanitarian response to ensure that life-saving assistance reaches those in need, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

The Emirates also reaffirmed that protecting civilians in Al Obeid and across Sudan must remain an urgent priority for the international community, and stressed the importance of all parties to the conflict complying with international humanitarian law, avoiding escalation in populated areas and ensuring the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of aid.

The UAE reaffirmed that there was no military solution to the crisis in Sudan, and called for a civilian-led political process that leads to a lasting peace and preserves Sudan’s unity and stability.

The urgent response reflects the UAE leadership’s belief that people must remain at the heart of humanitarian efforts, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State, was quoted as saying by Wam.

At this critical stage, he added, the focus must remain on protecting civilians, enabling safe humanitarian corridors, and responding to the urgent needs of displaced people and the most vulnerable groups, particularly women, children, the sick and the elderly.

Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the pledge was made as part of the nation’s commitment to support humanitarian response plans in co-operation with the UN and its partners.