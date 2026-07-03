UAE calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

The UAE said there must be an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, adding that the only way forward is "an urgent humanitarian truce".

The call came in the UAE's statement during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on the situation in the city of El-Obeid, the state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

"The UAE unequivocally reiterates its strongest condemnation of all violations of international law committed by both warring parties across Sudan, including the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure", the statement added.

It also recommended "an expansion of the existing UN arms embargo across the whole territory of Sudan, as a necessary measure to halt hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians, stressing the importance of guaranteeing safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all affected areas".

Last month, the UAE welcomed a joint statement calling for a civilian-led government to be established in Sudan.

The recommendation was reached after a three-day conference in Addis Ababa involving Sudanese stakeholders and the governments of the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway and the UK.

A coup in 2021 that toppled a civilian-led transitional government was followed by the outbreak of civil war in 2023.

The conflict has displaced about 14 million people, including nine million inside Sudan, according to the UN, which describes it as the worst humanitarian crisis globally. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), a global war monitor in the US, estimated in April that at least 59,000 people had been killed, although the toll is believed to be far higher and continues to rise.