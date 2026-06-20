International community must share responsibility for helping refugees, says Sheikha Jawaher

Safeguarding human dignity is a moral imperative and a defining value, said Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, in a statement to mark World Refugee Day on Saturday.

Sheikha Jawaher, chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council and the UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, said the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting humanitarian causes, state news agency Wam reported.

There are 41.6 million refugees globally, including Palestinians fleeing the violence in their home country, as well as nine million asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their claims, according to the most recent report from the UN Refugee Agency.

“In the rhythm of our daily lives, we often overlook the blessings that quietly shape our existence: the security of a home, the support of loved ones, the opportunity for children to learn and thrive, and the freedom to move through the world with confidence and hope,” said Sheikha Jawaher. The international community must view displacement not only as a humanitarian challenge but also as a shared human responsibility, she added.

“Yet among all these blessings, none is more fundamental than the ability to live in safety and dignity – a privilege whose true value is most deeply understood by those who have been forced to endure life without it.”

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi made her comments on World Refugee Day. Wam Info

Sheikha Jawaher added that Sharjah continues to “transform compassion into meaningful and sustainable initiatives that empower individuals and communities to rebuild their lives with dignity, resilience, and hope”.

Humanitarian crises serve as a reminder that shared humanity is measured by the compassion shown to others, particularly those who have lost not only their homes but also the stability and security that once shaped their lives, she added.

The plight of refugee children and young people whose lives and aspirations have been disrupted by displacement was especially pertinent, she said.

“As we mark World Refugee Day, we reaffirm a collective commitment to building a world in which every person forced to flee can live in safety, dignity and opportunity,” said Sheikha Jawaher.

“The right to protection and a life of dignity transcends borders, cultures, and circumstances. It is an inherent right of every human being. Today, more than 115 million people around the world have been forcibly displaced, each carrying a story of loss, resilience, and the courage to begin again.”