Dubai announces 31 new pedestrian bridges to connect key areas

Authorities in Dubai have announced plans to build 31 pedestrian bridges to connect key parts of the city.

The new bridges will be completed by 2030 as part of the emirate's plan to improve mobility for an increasing population, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Sites were selected based on the population density in those areas as well as proximity to tourist and economic destinations. The project aims to improve traffic flow and enhance safety, enabling pedestrians and cyclists to cross roads safely.

“Existing and planned pedestrian bridges form an integrated pathway network linking residential communities across Dubai with key destinations and encouraging residents to use sustainable soft mobility modes for first and last-mile journeys," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA.

Bridges and tunnels have played a significant role in enhancing traffic safety, with the pedestrian death rate in Dubai falling from 9.5 per 100,000 in in 2007, to 0.22 per 100,00 in 2025, a decline of 98 per cent, he said.

“They have also contributed to measurable gains across key indicators, with residents’ satisfaction with Dubai’s pedestrian infrastructure reaching 88 per cent, pedestrian trips increasing from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2025, a rise of 6 per cent, and cycling trips increasing from 46.6 million in 2024 to 57.3 million in 2025, a rise of 23 per cent," he said.

The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels rose from 26 in 2006 to 178 in 2025, an increase of 585 per cent, according to the RTA.

Bridging the divide

The transport authority recently completed three pedestrian and cycling bridges. Two were constructed on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing links for pedestrian, cycling and e-scooter tracks across Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills, extending through Dubai Internet City, Barsha Heights and Al Barsha 3.

The third is located on Al Manara Street in Al Quoz Creative Zone, "supporting the smooth movement of pedestrians and cyclists within the area and to surrounding attraction", the RTA said.

There are three additional pedestrian bridges already under construction. The first, which is 554 metres long, is on the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed motorway, at the Tunis Street–Al Nahda intersection, linking Muhaisnah 1 with Al Twar and extending onwards to Al Mamzar Beach.

Dubai announced plans to construct 31 new pedestrian bridges across the city. Photo: Dubai RTA Info

The second, spanning 730 metres, crosses Dubai–Al Ain Road, linking Wadi Al Safa 4, known as Liwan, with Nad Hessa in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

A third bridge, which is 44 metres long, is being constructed as part of Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project. Located on Al Sukook Street, this is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Dubai's population passed the four million mark last year and is projected to reach 5.8 million people by 2040.