Dubai Police rescue hiker lost in Hatta mountains for two days

Dubai Police have rescued a hiker lost in the Hatta mountains, with authorities launching a two-day search operation involving several specialist teams.

Brig Mubarak Al Ketbi, head of Hatta Police Station, said the Arab hiker called for help on Saturday. He was unable to provide an accurate location, increasing the challenge for rescuers.

“We dispatched the ‘Brave Team’ to the area alongside police patrols, the air wing, the national ambulance air unit, the Difficult Missions team, the National Guard and paramedics,” Brig Al Ketbi said in a statement. “The rescue teams faced significant challenges in reaching the man due to the inaccurate location provided, rough terrain and steep mountain elevations.”

Rescuers found hiker after two days of searching and he received treatment after being flown to safety. “Hatta Police is ready to deal with emergency situations in mountains and valleys in the area that attract tourists and residents,” Brig Al Ketbi added.

“We have specialised patrols designed to navigate in rough terrain. The patrols are equipped with specialised tyres and advanced smart technologies, including modern communication systems.”

Brig Al Ketbi urged community members who find themselves in need of help to call 999 or use the SOS service on the Dubai Police smart app. “It is important to provide accurate location details to facilitate the rapid response and help rescue teams reach those in need quickly,” he added.

Police say visitors should remain on designated routes and avoid venturing off trails.