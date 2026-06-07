New bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour will cut nine minutes off journey

A new bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour is 90 per cent complete and on course to open this month.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the bridge will reduce traffic time from 12 to three minutes.

The new route will open this month for motorists travelling on Sheikh Zayed Road – from either Deira or Jebel Ali – towards Dubai Harbour. Then next month, a route will open from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street, as well as from the new bridge towards the junction of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Al Naseem Street.

The project, undertaken in association with Shamal Holdings, represents “part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop an integrated and connected road network, while enhancing infrastructure readiness to support future growth across key areas”, said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of RTA.

“The project represents a model of public-private partnership and integration between road infrastructure projects and urban development through co-operation and co-ordination with Shamal Holding,” he said.

“It will help provide sustainable traffic solutions that support seamless access to Dubai Harbour, one of the emirate’s leading waterfront and tourism destinations, while enhancing mobility efficiency and quality of life for residents and visitors, in line with Dubai’s vision to consolidate its position as the best city in the world to live and work.”