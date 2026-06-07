Dubai's transport authority has completed 90 per cent of a bridge which will directly connect Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour. Photo: RTA
Dubai's transport authority has completed 90 per cent of a bridge which will directly connect Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour. Photo: RTA
Dubai's transport authority has completed 90 per cent of a bridge which will directly connect Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour. Photo: RTA
Dubai's transport authority has completed 90 per cent of a bridge which will directly connect Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour. Photo: RTA

News

UAE

New bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour will cut nine minutes off journey

Route will provide direct entry and exit between key roads

The National

June 07, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

A new bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour is 90 per cent complete and on course to open this month.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the bridge will reduce traffic time from 12 to three minutes.

The new route will open this month for motorists travelling on Sheikh Zayed Road – from either Deira or Jebel Ali – towards Dubai Harbour. Then next month, a route will open from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street, as well as from the new bridge towards the junction of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Al Naseem Street.

The project, undertaken in association with Shamal Holdings, represents “part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop an integrated and connected road network, while enhancing infrastructure readiness to support future growth across key areas”, said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of RTA.

“The project represents a model of public-private partnership and integration between road infrastructure projects and urban development through co-operation and co-ordination with Shamal Holding,” he said.

“It will help provide sustainable traffic solutions that support seamless access to Dubai Harbour, one of the emirate’s leading waterfront and tourism destinations, while enhancing mobility efficiency and quality of life for residents and visitors, in line with Dubai’s vision to consolidate its position as the best city in the world to live and work.”

Updated: June 07, 2026, 9:03 AM
TransportDubai

Most popular today

1

'Can a buy-now-pay-later company impose a travel ban for non-payment of arrears?'

2

Iran war latest: US strikes Iranian radar sites after drones intercepted near Strait of Hormuz

3

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

4

Islamic New Year holiday announced for public and private sectors

5

One minute to impact: Kuwait confronts reality of Iran’s short-range threat

6

World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies guide: Elyanna, Tyla and other stars performing in Mexico, Canada and the US

7

Conjoined twins named Mercy and Goodness separated after Abu Dhabi surgery

8

King Charles, Prince William and Kate attend Peter Phillips wedding

9

Philippine Airlines joins oneworld alliance – what it means for travellers

10

World Cup 2026 kits ranked: Every strip from best to worst