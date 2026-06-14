Free parking in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for Islamic New Year but some toll charges still in place

Motorists in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will enjoy free parking on Monday to mark the start of the Islamic New Year.

Transport authorities in both emirates said charges in public parking areas would be removed for the occasion, with the exception of multistorey parking centres.

Standard parking tariffs will resume on Tuesday, as public and private sector employees return to work after the long holiday weekend.

Road toll charges

Q Mobility – Abu Dhabi's public transport operator – said fees would be waived at four of the emirate's six Darb road toll gates on Monday.

Drivers will not be charged when crossing the gates on Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Musaffah Bridge during the public holiday.

Drivers will be charged when crossing the Ghantoot toll gate during the public holiday. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The Ghantoot and Al Qurm toll gates – which were activated in May in an expansion of the Darb system – will continue to collect fees on Monday.

Drivers are charged Dh4 each time they pass the toll gates, which are in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dubai Metro timings

The Dubai Metro will run from 5am until midnight on Monday, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority confirmed.

The Dubai Tram will be in operation from 6am on Monday, until 1am the next day.

Long weekend for workers

Public and private-sector workers in the UAE have been granted a holiday on Monday for the new Islamic year.

The Islamic, or Hijri, New Year is the beginning of Muharram, the first of the 12 months of the Islamic calendar.

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, religious observances are not typically held to mark the Islamic New Year. It is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.