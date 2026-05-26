Etihad Rail unveils official uniforms in run-up to launch of passenger service

The uniform to be worn by passenger-facing Etihad Rail staff when the service launches has been unveiled.

It is grey with red trim and “represents the people who will welcome passengers on board”, a company statement on Monday read.

“The unveiling of our official uniforms marks an important moment in the journey towards the introduction of passenger rail services in the UAE,” said Adhraa Almansoori, commercial executive director at Etihad Rail Mobility.

“These uniforms are part of our visual identity, but more importantly they represent the people who will become the face of the Etihad Rail experience for thousands of new rail passengers in the years ahead.

“Every detail has been carefully considered to reflect the values that sit at the heart of Etihad Rail: safety, professionalism, hospitality and national pride. As we prepare to welcome passengers on board for the very first time, these uniforms help tell the story of a modern railway designed around people, connection and experience.”

Etihad Rail said its passenger service will start this year. The first services will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah in the network's opening phase.

The Etihad Rail uniform for women also comes in grey and red Info

The other two stations on this first route are in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Construction crews are working around the clock to complete those stations.

Travel times are still being worked out, but on Tuesday Etihad Rail said passengers could expect a 57-minute journey for Abu Dhabi to Dubai, 105 minutes for Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and 69 minutes for Dubai to Fujairah.

Trains will travel at speeds of about 200kph and can carry around 400 passengers, with Etihad Rail saying about 10 million passengers are expected to be carried annually.