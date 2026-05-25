Sheikh Khaled approves Dh1.54bn housing support for Abu Dhabi citizens

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Monday approved Dh1.54 billion in housing support for Emiratis in the capital.

The benefits package, announced under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed before Eid Al Adha, will provide assistance to 1,074 citizens.

It includes housing loans valued at Dh1.41 billion provided to 929 citizens and exemptions from housing loan repayments worth Dh123 million for 145 senior citizens, retired people with limited incomes and the families of deceased citizens in Abu Dhabi.

The second housing assistance programme of the year is in line with the UAE leadership's efforts to promote family and social stability and raise the living standards of Emiratis.

“The leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a dignified life and suitable housing for local families, fostering their well-being and security while contributing to a cohesive society that actively supports the nation’s development journey,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The Abu Dhabi government has delivered Dh5.76 billion in housing aid to citizens this year under the welfare strategy.

About Dh182 billion in housing support has been granted to more than 133,000 citizens in the capital since the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority was established in 2012.