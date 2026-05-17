Lana Nusseibeh meets IMO chief over maritime threats in Strait of Hormuz

Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, met Arsenio Dominguez, secretary general of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to discuss Iran’s continuing unprovoked terrorist attacks and threats to vessels and seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The two also discussed the steps required to restore safe and unimpeded maritime navigation while ensuring the security of seafarers.

Iran continues to block the strait prompting a rise in global oil prices, disrupted supply chains and the delivery of essential goods.

Ms Nusseibeh expressed her appreciation Mr Dominguez and his team at the IMO for their important role in securing humanitarian access and safe passage for stranded seafarers and support for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom of navigation.

She also highlighted the UAE’s support for the IMO’s mandate and its commitment to international law, in particular navigational freedom and transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ms Nusseibeh emphasised that attacking commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represent acts of piracy and constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region.

Both sides also discussed the critical importance of a normalisation of conditions in the Strait to the effective functioning of the global economy.

"The UAE is working closely with international partners, including the IMO, to ensure international law is upheld at what is a challenging time for regional security and global economic conditions," said Ms Nusseibeh

"The UAE has engaged actively in IMO processes to reinforce fundamental international norms as they apply in ocean spaces, and has worked to secure the adoption of four IMO resolutions addressing the Strait of Hormuz.

"We greatly appreciate the ongoing efforts of the IMO and remain committed to close coordination with all relevant bodies as we work toward the safe resumption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.”