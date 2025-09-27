UAE remains committed to diplomacy in face of mounting global crises, Lana Nusseibeh says

The UAE said on Saturday it remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions in the face of mounting global crises, while warning against expansionist ambitions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Today, we once again face a pivotal moment. The world is marked by turmoil, conflict and humanitarian crises. Threats to state sovereignty, proliferation risks and extremist ideologies persist, undermining the foundations of stability and development,” Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, told the UN General Assembly.

She said her country’s “aim is not simply to manage conflicts, but to resolve them sustainably” through dialogue and compromise.

Israel and Palestine

“What we are witnessing today in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not only a result of, but serves, extremists and warmongers who seek to undermine the path to a peaceful resolution,” Ms Nusseibeh said.

“Nothing can justify targeting tens of thousands of civilians, besieging them, starving them or forcibly displacing them. Nor can anything excuse unacceptable expansionist ambitions, including the threat of annexing the West Bank.”

Before the General Debate began at this year's General Assembly, France and Saudi Arabia co-hosted a conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, during which several western countries recognised Palestine. Throughout the General Debate, countries have called on Israel to end its military action in Gaza and halt plans to annex the West Bank.

Sudan

On Sudan, Ms Nusseibeh said the UAE stood with the Sudanese people in their efforts to end the civil war and its profound humanitarian consequences.

“We underscore the importance of the statement by the Quad on Sudan and the call for a humanitarian truce,” she told the assembly. “We stress the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and ensuring unhindered access for humanitarian aid throughout the country.”

She added that sustainable peace could not be achieved through military means.

“A transitional process must be pursued in Sudan, leading to an independent civilian government – one that is not controlled by any of the warring parties, and which denies space to extremism and terrorism,” she said.

Sudan has been mired in civil war since April 2023, with the central government locked in a power struggle with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Foreign investment and international co-operation

Ms Nusseibeh noted that the UAE had “doubled” its foreign investments across various projects and expanded partnerships aimed at delivering prosperity, particularly with the Global South.

“In Africa, where our investments have extended across various sectors, reflecting our belief in in the importance of openness and engagement to achieve shared development, prosperity” she said.

Ms Nusseibeh said her country was focused on advancing co-operation in science, technology and artificial intelligence, which she described as tools to drive sustainable development worldwide.

“We support countries to build their technological capacities while respecting their national values and priorities and ensuring the responsible and ethical use of these technologies in accordance with international law,” she told member states.

