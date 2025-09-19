UN General Assembly condemns US decision to ban Palestinian leaders from attending summit

The UN General Assembly voted on Friday to let Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas address world leaders by video next week, with member states condemning the US decision to deny him a visa to travel to New York.

Washington last month revoked visas for about 80 Palestinian officials, including Mr Abbas, accusing the Palestinian leadership of undermining peace efforts.

The General Assembly measure passed with 145 votes in favour, five against and six abstentions. The decision ensures Mr Abbas can still participate in the high-level debate despite Washington’s move.

"We sincerely hope that this abuse to be reversed as quickly as possible, and for the host country to extend visas for our leaders, because we have the right to be with all of you," Palestine's UN representative Riyad Mansour said.

"It is a punishment for the State of Palestine that should not take place. We will not yield an inch for our right to be treated like the rest of you."

The US approach flies in the face of UN agreements, he said.

“The United States has an obligation not to impose any impediments on access to UN Headquarters district for all official representatives, barring none, and to grant them visas without charge and as promptly as possible. This obligation is unconditional,” the ambassador added.

Russia criticised the US decision not to issue the visas. But a US diplomat said Washington's opposition to allowing Palestinian leadership to come for the UN General Assembly meeting should come as "no surprise".

“The Trump administration has been clear: we must hold the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organisation] and Palestinian Authority accountable for not complying with their commitments under the Oslo Accords, some of them very basic, and for undermining the prospects for peace," Jonathan Shrier said ahead of the vote.

He added that while leadership has committed to renouncing terrorism and all other acts of violence, the Palestinian Authority continues to "reward and incentivise terror by continuing its 'pay for slay' payments to terrorists and their families".

"This heinous practice must end,” Mr Shrier said.

Mr Abbas had hoped to attend a meeting convened next week by France and Saudi Arabia to push forward a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The US decision drew objections from US allies, including France and the UK, who urged the administration to reverse its decision.

The UN called the visa denial a breach of the US Host Country Agreement, which obliges Washington to grant entry to foreign leaders for official business at the world body.

President Donald Trump's move has drawn sharp criticism throughout the General Assembly, with diplomats warning it sets a dangerous precedent for the organisation’s ability to function.

At least nine countries, including France, the UK, Canada and Australia, have said they will recognise Palestinian statehood at this year's UN General Assembly.

The US has opposed those moves, arguing that the prospect of statehood has emboldened Hamas and complicated efforts to secure a ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government - which opposed Palestinian statehood even before Hamas’s surprise attack on October 7, 2023 - has reiterated its stance, saying recognition would reward the militant group.

