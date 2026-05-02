UAE Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri meets Georgian Prime Minister in Tblisi

Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, held talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as part of a working visit to Tblisi.

The two men discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and expand co-operation across a variety of fields under a Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which came into force in 2024.

They also emphasised the importance of containing tensions in the region, including the threat posed by Iran, and underlined the need to continue diplomatic efforts to promote security and stability.

Mr Al Hajeri conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the Prime Minister and shared their wishes for the further progress and prosperity of his country and its people. Mr Kobakhidze offered similar sentiments in return.

The Tblisi trip marks a high-profile engagement for Mr Al Hajeri, who was appointed to the UAE Cabinet in September.

He was installed as chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment in June and has a wealth of experience in service of his country, having previously served as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.

He has also held prominent positions within the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Mr Al Hajeri was also named one of the World Economic Forum's Top 250 Young Global Leaders in 2007. He has also participated in national economic and investment committees and councils and serves as the UAE's Sherpa to the Brics group.

Boosting ties

Georgia is a popular tourism destination for both UAE citizens and residents alike, thanks to its relative proximity, visa-free travel and its rich culture and abundance of snow-capped mountains for skiing enthusiasts.

President Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Kobakhidze during an official visit to Georgia in September 2025.

The two leaders reviewed efforts to strengthen ties in key sectors such as investment, the economy, agriculture, renewable energy and sustainability.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE's commitment to bolstering partnerships across the Caucasus region during those talks.