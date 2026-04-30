UAE minister says strategy to protect key supplies addresses impact of Iran war

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said a new government drive to safeguard supplies of essential products was developed to strengthen the UAE's response to challenges caused by Iran's “egregious attacks” on the country.

The senior Emirati minister said the National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience in the UAE would address rising logistics and insurance costs, the closure of trading routes and disruption stemming from the conflict.

The launch of the programme comes as the world grapples with severe disruption to supply chains in vital goods due to the Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Dr Al Zeyoudi revealed more than 150 key commodities - which include food, medicine and industrial products - would be protected under the nationwide strategy, unveiled on Wednesday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The full list of core products being supported under the scheme will be announced at the Make it in the Emirates event, which begins in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“Under the directives of the UAE leadership, the nation will continue working with local, regional and global partners to develop an effective system capable of turning challenges into opportunities that support sustainable economic growth,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said in remarks carried by state news agency Wam.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said that while many of these goods are imported from specific markets, alternative sources have been identified to ensure continued availability.

He set out plans to localise the manufacturing of several of these staple products and explore further international investment opportunities to bolster supply chains.

The minister described the programme as a joint effort involving government and private sector entities, implemented through agreements with a number of countries and strategic partners to enhance preparedness.

He said the Emirates was committed to diversifying import sources, expanding global trade and investment partnerships, and advancing international co-operation to ensure sustainable access to vital goods.

Responding to global challenges

UAE authorities say the country has healthy stocks of food and medicine, despite the wide-ranging impact of the conflict.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said at the onset of the Iran conflict that the UAE possessed a strategic stockpile of essential goods that can cover market needs for up to six months.

The new supply chain drive will focus on identifying priority products for the UAE, assessing their exposure to import risks, determining strategic markets and sources of supply, and establishing partnerships to ensure continuity of availability.

It will also explore opportunities to expand agricultural production and domestic manufacturing, while assessing investment prospects in key sectors that support long‑term supply chain sustainability and “create international partnerships with entities capable of large‑scale production and delivery”, the UAE Government Media Office said.