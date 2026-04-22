Minister hails local farmers for keeping UAE growing strong

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment has emphasised the UAE's commitment to promoting local agriculture and reducing reliance on imports, as the Iran war continues to pose challenges to global food security.

The Emirates is “not waiting for a crisis to happen”, but is intensifying a long-term strategy to strengthen home-grown food production, Dr Amna Al Dahak told The National on Wednesday.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted supply chains and prompted a rise in food prices. This has forced regional retailers to explore alternative routes to keep shelves stocked and limit the economic consequences by ensuring prices remain stable.

Speaking at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain, Dr Al Dahak said the conflict had highlighted the successes of the Emirates' agriculture sector and bolstered public faith in domestic produce.

“We are not waiting for a crisis to happen to design our strategy. We are always proactive,” she said. She pointed to the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051, which is aimed at diversifying supply sources and supporting local farmers.

The Iran war has disrupted supply chains for supermarkets and highlighted the importance of local produce. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The UAE has built several international partnerships to secure supply chains, while simultaneously investing in farmers to improve output and quality for the domestic and export markets, Dr Al Dahak said.

“We have seen evidence during the past six weeks that local produce has had a very strong presence in the local market, and we have seen more trust in local produce from all consumer segments in the UAE,” she added.

Dr Al Dahak outlined plans to implement initiatives focused on enhancing food security and helping farmers to thrive. Among the schemes is a Good Agricultural Practices certification programme.

Launched by the National Agriculture Centre, the programme is designed to support small and medium-sized farms with technology, training and better market access, enabling higher yields.

A farmer proudly displays a heart-shaped watermelon at the major agriculture event in Al Ain. Victor Besa / The National Info

The nationwide Plant the Emirates strategy, launched two years ago, is also bringing together policymakers, farmers and the private sector to help shape a more adaptive and sustainable agricultural ecosystem, Dr Al Dahak said.

Sowing seeds of success

Farmers say momentum is building, but scaling up remains a key challenge.

In Al Ain, farmer Saeed Al Mazrouei said events like the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition provide a platform to exchange expertise and learn new techniques.

His farm cultivates dozens of crop varieties, and he believes expansion is critical to sustainable success. “We have good land and the capability to produce, but we need larger farming areas,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

“With the strong government support and oversight, local farmers can produce enough food for the local market.”

Papaya farmer Obeid Al Muhairi at the Emirates Agriculture Conference in Al Ain. Victor Besa / The National Info

Others say recent crises have helped to reshape attitudes towards agriculture. Abu Dhabi-based farmer Obaid Al Muhairi entered the sector during the pandemic, and his farm now produces more than five tonnes of papayas a year.

He said government backing in areas such as utilities and market access has been instrumental in his efforts to expand his business.

“Farmers are doubling their efforts to supply the local market, especially in times of crisis,” Mr Al Muhairi said. “With more effort, we could secure up to 80 per cent of the UAE’s food supply.”

Amid environmental challenges, such as water scarcity and desertification, farmers are increasingly turning to innovation to sustain growth.

Manea Alahbabi, who manages a family farm in Al Ain, said modern technology is helping overcome natural limits. His farm produces more than 20 tonnes of dates and fruits a year.

“Food security is the main concern in the current regional situation,” he said. “Local farmers can reduce reliance on imports, and small farms play a crucial role in closing that gap.”

Encouraging younger generations to enter agriculture will be key to ensuring long-term sustainability, Mr Alahbabi added.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition – which started on Wednesday and runs until Sunday – provides Emirati farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs with access to new markets, technology and investment opportunities.

A dedicated farmer's market is running alongside the exhibition, offering locally grown produce directly to consumers.