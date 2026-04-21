President Sheikh Mohamed receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Saud was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, state news agency Wam reported.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to improve the quality of life for people in the UAE and prayed for the continued security and prosperity of the nation.

Empowering people as central to lasting national progress was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs along with a number of sheikhs and officials.