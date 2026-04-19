President Sheikh Mohamed with Mohamed Ahmed Al Qamzi, UAE ambassador to the Association of South Asian Nations. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Mohamed Ahmed Al Qamzi, UAE ambassador to the Association of South Asian Nations. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Mohamed Ahmed Al Qamzi, UAE ambassador to the Association of South Asian Nations. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Mohamed Ahmed Al Qamzi, UAE ambassador to the Association of South Asian Nations. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

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UAE

New UAE ambassadors sworn in before President Sheikh Mohamed

Ambassadors for Costa Rica, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Ukraine and Uganda take their oaths

The National

April 19, 2026

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Newly appointed UAE ambassadors have taken their oaths before President Sheikh Mohamed, ministers and officials.

Omar Rashid Matar Saeed Al Neyadi, ambassador to Costa Rica; Mohammed Ahmed Bandooq Al Qamzi, ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); Mohammed Matar Butti Al Khaili, ambassador to Ukraine; and Fahad Abdulrahman Ali Al Bishr, ambassador to the Republic of Uganda, were sworn in during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, reported state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them success in carrying out their duties and in “strengthening bilateral relations in line with the UAE’s approach to building constructive partnerships that support mutual interests and contribute to shared prosperity while fostering co-operation and understanding among peoples around the world”.

Updated: April 19, 2026, 9:22 AM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedAbu DhabiUkraine

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