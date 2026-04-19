New UAE ambassadors sworn in before President Sheikh Mohamed

Newly appointed UAE ambassadors have taken their oaths before President Sheikh Mohamed, ministers and officials.

Omar Rashid Matar Saeed Al Neyadi, ambassador to Costa Rica; Mohammed Ahmed Bandooq Al Qamzi, ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); Mohammed Matar Butti Al Khaili, ambassador to Ukraine; and Fahad Abdulrahman Ali Al Bishr, ambassador to the Republic of Uganda, were sworn in during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, reported state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them success in carrying out their duties and in “strengthening bilateral relations in line with the UAE’s approach to building constructive partnerships that support mutual interests and contribute to shared prosperity while fostering co-operation and understanding among peoples around the world”.