Abu Dhabi Police arrest 375 suspected of sharing misleading information amid Iran strikes

Live updates: US and Iran agree to conditional ceasefire

Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday said 375 people have been arrested on suspicion of filming incidents related to Iran's attacks on the UAE and sharing misleading information online.

The force said the suspects – of various nationalities – had used their recordings to post inaccurate information on social media. The accused have been referred to prosecutors to take legal action against them.

It follows an announcement last month that 109 people had been arrested for the same offence. It is not clear if the 375 arrests announced on Wednesday are the total since the start of the conflict, or in addition to the 109 previously announced.

Abu Dhabi Police, in a statement, stressed its commitment to enhancing security and safety in co-operation with the relevant authorities.

The force said that despite the warnings about sharing misinformation, some people had violated the instructions, and that the authorities would not tolerate anyone proven to be involved in spreading panic or stirring public opinion.

It called on the public to exercise accuracy and credibility when circulating information, to rely on approved official sources, and to avoid falling for rumours or republishing unverified news.

In March, Attorney General Hamad Al Shamsi ordered the arrest and expedited trial of 35 people accused of sharing misleading video content online that served to “harm national defence measures”.

The arrests were made over the publication of footage of air defence systems intercepting attacks. Mr Al Shamsi said such acts are punishable by at least one year in jail and fines starting at Dh100,000 ($27,230).