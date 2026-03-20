Abu Dhabi Police arrest 109 suspected of sharing misleading videos online amid Iran strikes

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Abu Dhabi Police on Friday said it had arrested 109 people on suspicion of filming incidents related to Iran's attacks on the UAE and sharing misleading information online.

The force said the suspects – of various nationalities – had used their recordings to post inaccurate information on social media.

A police statement said their actions could have fuelled unfounded rumours and speculation regarding the war among the community.

Abu Dhabi Police force said it had taken "the necessary legal and administrative measures" against the accused, and would continue to monitor inappropriate use of social media platforms during the current challenges.

The public were warned against publishing or reposting unverified content not issued by official sources, due to its potentially negative impact on security.

Authorities take action

UAE Attorney General Hamad Al Shamsi last week ordered the arrest and expedited trial of 35 people accused of sharing misleading video content online that served to "harm national defence measures" while Iran was attacking the country.

The string of arrests were made over the publication of footage of air defence systems intercepting attacks.

Other clips depicted projectiles on the ground or crowds observing such events. Additionally, some of those arrested were accused of circulating footage created using artificial intelligence that falsely shows explosions, strikes on prominent landmarks, or large fires in various areas of the UAE.

Allegations also include exploiting children’s emotions in videos falsely implying security threats. Other fabricated footage showed the destruction of military facilities or attributed incidents abroad to locations in the UAE.

Mr Al Shamsi said such acts are punishable at least one year in jail and fines starting at Dh100,000 ($27,230). Those incidents pose a threat to public security and risk undermining social stability, he added.

He said prosecutors will not tolerate any attempt to exploit cyberspace or modern technology to spread misleading information or fabricated content that affects the security of the state or disturbs public order. Anyone proven to be involved in such acts will face immediate criminal accountability, Mr Al Shamsi said.