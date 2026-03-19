UAE announces takedown of ‘terrorist network’ funded by Hezbollah and Iran

The UAE State Security Apparatus on Friday announced the dismantling of a “terrorist network” funded and operated by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, and the arrest of its members.

The network had been operating in the UAE using a fake commercial cover and had tried to infiltrate the national economy and conduct “external schemes” against the country’s financial stability, state news agency Wam reported.

Wam published a photograph of several men as the arrests were announced, but did not provide details of their identities.

The Wam news agency published this image as it announced the dismantling of a 'terrorist network'. Photo: Wam Info

The SSA explained that the network operated according to a “pre-established strategic plan in co-ordination with external parties linked to Hezbollah and Iran, in violation of economic and legal regulations, to launder money, finance terrorism and threaten national security", Wam reported.

The SSA warned that no external interference threatening the country’s security or stability would be tolerated.