UAE intercepts one ballistic missile and 11 drones on Tuesday

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

The UAE has dealt with one ballistic missile and 11 drones launched by Iran in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,221 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

The announcement came as authorities in Sharjah announced that an administrative building belonging to the Thuraya Telecommunications Company had been hit by a ballistic missile. Two people from Pakistan sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital, Sharjah Media added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the UAE's position on Iran's "treacherous aggression" is widely appreciated in the Gulf.

"We are facing a perfidious regime that cannot be trusted, which has attacked its neighbours despite their caution in avoiding this war that they did not seek," Dr Gargash wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. "In this moment, stances are measured by their sincerity and clarity, and by the defence of our homelands, our peoples, and our achievements."

Since the war began, attacks have caused the martyrdom of two UAE military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the armed forces. Ten people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities have also been killed. More than 200 injuries have been recorded in the UAE during the conflict.