UAE intercepts nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 50 drones on Sunday

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The UAE intercepted a further nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 50 drones launched by Iran in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles and 2,191 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

The figures were released after operations were suspended at Abu Dhabi's Borouge petrochemicals plant after “multiple fires”.

Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said the blazes were caused by "falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems".

"Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported. An update will be provided once further information is available," it said.

Borouge, located in the Ruwais industrial complex more than 200km from Abu Dhabi City, is one of the world's largest producers of polyolefin, used in everything from plastics to water and gas pipes.

Since the war began, air strikes have resulted in the deaths of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 10 people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 217 injuries have been recorded in the UAE during the five-week conflict.