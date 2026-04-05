UAE President discusses Iran war with Prime Minister of Italy

Play UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Italian Prime Minister Meloni discuss Iran war impact Play 00:18

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday met Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, during her visit to the UAE.

They discussed the Iran war and its implications for security and stability, as well as the impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy, state news agency Wam reported.

They also talked about Iran’s aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. They agreed that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

Ms Meloni reiterated Italy’s condemnation of the attacks and affirmed her country’s solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures being taken to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Meloni also reviewed various aspects of co-operation between the UAE and Italy, particularly in the economic and development fields.