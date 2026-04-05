US envoy urges Syrian government to safeguard embassies after UAE site targeted

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

US special envoy Tom Barrack has urged Syria's government to ensure all embassies are protected after the UAE's diplomatic base in Damascus was targeted by a mob.

"The US-UAE partnership on all fronts remains of critical importance to the Middle East," he wrote on X on Sunday.

"Syria’s bold reengagement with the region has been a defining chapter – one worth protecting.

"We urge Damascus to safeguard all diplomatic missions and to continue the courageous work of reconciliation."

His comments came after the UAE strongly condemned and denounced acts of rioting, attempted vandalism and attacks targeting its embassy and the residence of the head of mission in Damascus.

The UAE stressed its rejection and condemnation of such unacceptable acts, news agency Wam reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised such "destructive practices" ... "emphasising the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international laws and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic staff".

The UAE called on the Syrian Arab Republic to uphold its obligations to protect the embassy and its personnel, investigate the circumstances surrounding these attacks, prevent their recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable, Wam said.

The Gulf Co-operation Council, the Arab Parliament, and Kuwait and Bahrain all condemned the incident.

Reuters ‌said one of its reporters saw dozens of protesters gathering outside the UAE's ​embassy in Damascus at midday on Friday. It quoted a Syrian official saying they tried to storm the embassy, which is located near Umayyad Square.

"Internal security forces prevented them from doing so and dealt with the situation," a Syrian official claimed.

Syria's foreign ministry did ​not directly refer to the incident, but ‌said in a ⁠statement on Friday evening ​that it took a "firm and unwavering stance" against ​any ‌attack on diplomatic missions, Reuters reported.