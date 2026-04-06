UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 19 drones

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

The UAE has dealt with 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 19 drones launched by Iran in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,210 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

The announcement comes after authorities in Fujairah said they were dealing with an incident resulting from an Iranian drone that targeted a du telecoms company building. No injuries were reported.

Also on Monday, one person was injured by shrapnel following a successful air defence interception over the Raneen Systems company in Icad in Abu Dhabi’s Mussaffah area. The incident resulted in a Ghanaian national sustaining moderate injuries, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Borouge, the world’s fourth-largest polyolefins producer, has confirmed production has been suspended in areas affected by falling debris from ⁠an air ​defence interception that ignited ​three fires. The petrochemicals plant is in Ruwais Industrial City, about 230km from Abu Dhabi city, on the UAE's north-west coast.

The company told the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are listed, that damage assessments and repair work are under way.

“Borouge retains significant financial resilience to navigate short-term operational disruption due to its strong cash generation and significant available liquidity,” the company said in a statement. The company sold a “significant portion” of its production in March using alternative routes and has additional inventories in storage, awaiting shipment, it added.

Since the war began, air strikes have caused the deaths of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 10 people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities. A total of 221 injuries have been recorded in the UAE during the five-week conflict.