President Sheikh Mohamed and Japanese Prime Minister discuss Iran war in phone call

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President Sheikh Mohamed and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discussed the serious implications of the Iran war for regional and international stability, in a phone call on Tuesday.

The two leaders emphasised the effect of the conflict on maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

They both said persisting Iranian attacks on the UAE and other Gulf countries represented a violation of sovereignty, international law and the UN charter.

Ms Takaichi condemned the Iranian aggression and underlined Japan’s support of the UAE’s measures to defend itself, safeguard its sovereignty, and ensure the safety and security of its people.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Takaichi also reviewed efforts to bolster long-standing bilateral ties, particularly in economic and development fields, and noted the progress made in advancing co-operation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in place between the nations.

They welcomed the successful conclusion of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which is expected to boost trade and investment flows while expanding bilateral co-operation.

The countries agreed on the final provisions of the deal, the first such Japan has concluded with an Arab country, in March.

The announcement was made during an official visit to Japan by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE’s Special Envoy to Japan. He was accompanied by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.

The UAE and Japan have been working to strengthen economic ties for several years, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching $20.3 billion in 2025, growing by 16.7 per cent on the previous year.

The UAE is Japan’s top trading partner across the Middle East and Africa, accounting for 39 per cent of the Asian nation's total trade with Arab and African countries.