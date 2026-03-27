Why all roads led to Dubai: Taxi drivers reveal their personal journeys - and the dreams that guide them

Behind every taxi journey in Dubai, there's a driver working a long shift, each with their own story and many relying on the support of a dedicated hub in Al Quoz.

In 2025, 209 million people took rides on taxis in the emirate, with about 14,000 drivers supported by the Hala Home initiative.

The e-hailing platform Hala – the joint venture between Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority and Careem – provides a space that is open daily to drivers for tech support, admin services, training, team-building events, seasonal campaigns, bonus programmes and more.

The initiative covers five taxi franchises – Dubai Taxi Company, Kabi Taxi, Metro Taxi, Arabia Taxi and National Taxi – providing a space for all.

The National paid a visit to meet some of the drivers who shared their stories, goals and why they chose the UAE when looking for opportunities.

'It's an easy job'

Emmanuel Daniel is funding his children's education in Dubai. Dona Cheriyan / The National Info

Emmanuel Daniel, from Uganda, said he had always heard “good feedback” about working in the UAE while he was in Qatar. He decided to try his luck and was hired by the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC).

The drivers work fixed shifts of 12 hours a day, out of which they can take out-of-vehicle breaks of up to 120 minutes. Mr Daniel, 50, said he can usually achieve his targets in eight to nine hours, taking advantage of the pricing models and incentives.

He said that an e-hailing service like Hala that is already established makes it easier to meet targets, especially with peak-hour pricing. The drivers also get some incentives credited as cash in their Careem wallets which they can then use for shopping or daily expenses. “I don't have to worry about finding rides, it's easy to get bookings and achieve my targets,” he added.

Mr Daniel, who has been in Dubai for about three years, hopes to retire and return to Uganda once his children finish their studies.

“My children are grown and in university, university costs are very high in my country, and this job keeps us afloat. So, I am very happy to be working here,” he added.

Campaigns for captains

Shahzaib Hassan from Pakistan, who works with Arabia Taxi, said he likes to come to Hala Home with colleagues – especially for campaigns where they organise summer refreshments for the drivers.

To support and motivate drivers, Hala Home organises seasonal initiatives including monthly raffles to give away cash, gold or flight tickets, and weekly guaranteed bonus schemes.

The hub also has a special Captain Tries campaign where drivers are selected each month to try out activities at famous Dubai locations.

Mr Hassan was a shopkeeper and used to sell textiles, shoes and cosmetics in Pakistan, before deciding to head to the UAE.

“I had two options in my mind, Saudi Arabia or UAE, and my cousin was in Dubai – so I came here directly,” the 27-year-old said.

Shahzaib Hassan moved to Dubai from Pakistan. Dona Cheriyan / The National Info

He started off working in a restaurant and had intended to work as a bike rider for deliveries but did not get the licence. However, he later got a light vehicle driving licence and has been driving taxis for the past year and a half.

Mr Hassan added that he intends to keep working as a driver in the UAE for as long as possible.

“I don't have to support my family and I am unmarried, but I am happy that I can send money to my parents,” he said.

'Build something for my children'

Hazrat Farooq, 35, from Pakistan has been working with National Taxi for 13 years and it was his first job in Dubai. The father-of-two hopes to start a business to be able to provide for his daughters, the eldest of whom is five.

He said he usually utilises peak-hour pricing to make more money during his shifts.

The peak hours are from 8am to 10am in the morning, and 3pm to 8pm in the evening. During weekends (Friday to Sunday), the peak periods are from 3pm to midnight. App bookings for rides during these times have additional charges depending on location, demand and taxi availability in that area.

Hazrat Farooq hopes to one day start his own business. Dona Cheriyan / The National Info

“I am happy, I have everything back home – a house, a car, a bike. For now, I am content, but a business is definitely on my mind,” Mr Farooq said.

With many of the drivers being away from families, Hala Home focuses on their needs with external partnerships, including ones with telecom service providers that can offer them freebies and promotional calling rates.

Bangladeshi national Alamin Chowdry has been living in the UAE for nearly 18 years but has been a taxi driver for just four. The Dubai resident used to be a supervisor for a glass and aluminium company before joining the RTA’s Metro Taxi franchise.

“I have better working hours and better pay with commission and incentives,” he said.

Alamin Chowdry appreciates the break time for prayer allowed in his job. Dona Cheriyan / The National Info

Mr Chowdry, 37, said he was able to travel home three times over the past year to be with his family as he has young children.

He added that the best part of his job is being able to take breaks for prayers, thanks to the two-hour daily break and free parking available to taxi drivers across the city.

Hala is focused on the safety and well-being of their drivers given the current events in the region, Khaled Nuseibeh, chief executive of the company said.

“At Hala, our captains are at the heart of our service, and their safety and well-being, alongside that of our passengers, remains our highest priority. We are grateful for the dedication they show every day in helping our customers travel safely and reliably.”