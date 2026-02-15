Dubai public transport records 802 million journeys in 2025

Dubai’s population growth has been reflected in the number of people now using public transport, with 802 million people catching taxis and other networks in 2025.

The latest figures released from the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority showed an average 2.2 million people were taking some kind of public transport every day last year.

Data showed a 7.8 per cent increase in the number of users year on year, with October 2025 the busiest month, when 72.8 million people used public services.

Public transport and shared mobility services include Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses and marine transport modes comprising abras, ferries and water taxis.

People ride on a Dubai Tram on the first day of its service in 2014. Pawan Singh / The National

Also included are shared mobility options such as app-based vehicles, hourly rental vehicles and on-demand buses, as well as taxis operated by Dubai Taxi Corporation and franchise companies.

“This represents a structural shift in mobility patterns,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA. “This progress underscores the success of RTA’s strategic vision to develop an integrated transport system that serves as a fundamental pillar of quality of life and supports economic development across the emirate.

“These indicators represent the culmination of long-term investment in infrastructure, smart technology and the integration of various transport modes.

“Public transport has become a central pillar of sustainable urban planning and a key enabler of city efficiency, strengthening its capacity to accommodate rapid population and economic growth.”

Transport transformation

Dubai’s transport network is set to be transformed, with considerably expanded road networks aimed at easing congestion, an extended Metro line opening up the rail network to even more users and flying taxis taking to the skies.

The much-awaited Etihad Rail train network, meanwhile, is beginning to take shape and will connect the nation when services begin later this year.

The RTA is expanding the number of dedicated lanes for buses and taxis in 2026, with six new travel corridors extending routes by 13km, to reach a total "special lanes" network of 20km.

The move aims to encourage more people to use public transport, by improving on time performance by 42 per cent and cut journey times by 41 per cent.

A trackless tram project has also been mooted to cover eight locations in Dubai. Under the plan, an advanced, autonomous and environmentally friendly system will run on electric power, using a virtual track guided by camera-based detection of painted road markings.

It is expected to be cheaper and quicker to develop than conventional tram systems, similar to the service operating around Dubai Marina and Internet City.

The Metro remains the backbone of Dubai’s public transport system and accounts for much of the heavy lifting on the network.

Last year, it had the largest share of users in shared mobility at 37 per cent and recorded 294.7 million riders across its Red and Green lines, reflecting a 7 per cent year-on-year increase.

On the Red Line, Union Metro Station recorded the highest number of users, with 13.6 million, followed by Mall of the Emirates, with 11.2 million, and Burj Khalifa Dubai Mall Metro Station, with 10.9 million.

On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Metro Station was first, with 10.5 million riders, followed by Baniyas Square (8.4 million) and Stadium Metro Station in third, with 7.5 million riders.

First-choice mobility

Taxis, meanwhile, carried 209 million people, accounting for 26 per cent of public transport users in 2025 while public buses transported a quarter of all users last year.

Mr Al Tayer said: “Our strategic goal is to establish public transport as the first choice for mobility in Dubai through continuous service quality enhancement, expanded coverage, stronger integration across modes and improved user services.

“We are building a flexible, safe and sustainable transport system that keeps pace with rapid population and economic growth, while supporting Dubai’s journey towards more seamless and efficient mobility, and a higher quality of life for all.”