Driverless Robotaxis can now be hailed through app in Dubai

A driverless taxi service is being rolled out on a pilot basis in parts of Dubai, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed.

People are already able to book a trip on the self-driving taxis on the Uber app, as part of a collaboration with the WeRide autonomous driving firm. The Robotaxi service will be available in the Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah districts of the emirate.

“The service is currently operating with a specialist driver on board to ensure a safe and reliable experience, paving the way for a fully driverless service in early 2026,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of the public transport agency at the RTA.

“This launch builds on the joint pilot programme between RTA and WeRide, which has, since the partnership announcement in April 2025, undergone successive testing to ensure a smooth transition towards autonomous mobility solutions.”

The RTA said Dubai's growing population, now exceeding more than four million people, is driving up demand for more mobility options.

In 2024, Dubai’s transport network recorded more than 153 million trips across public transport, taxis, and shared mobility, the RTA said, which included app-based vehicle-booking services. Demand for shared mobility also rose by 28 per cent compared with 2023.

