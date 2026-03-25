UAE hits retailers with more than 200 fines for price hikes amid Iran crisis

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The UAE has issued 216 fines on traders and retail outlets for raising prices after a surge in demand for staple goods fuelled by the Iranian attacks.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said on Tuesday that 8,168 inspection tours were carried out between February 28 and March 17, with 216 fines issued, ranging between Dh2,000 and Dh200,000. Another 729 warnings were also issued.

The tours come as part of a national effort to ensure that traders and retail outlets adhere to consumer protection policies, providing a safe and fair shopping environment for all consumers, the ministry said.

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said a national crisis and emergency team was formed after the start of the Iranian missile attacks. The team held more than 36 meetings with major suppliers to ensure the flow of basic goods in sufficient quantities.

Between February 28 and March 17, the ministry received a total of 2,441 complaints from consumers, including 1,994 complaints related to increased food prices and nine related to the hotel sector.

Field visits were then carried out to verify the prices of the most commonly traded food commodities in the markets, such as onions, tomatoes, potatoes and bananas.

The ministry has also launched a series of awareness campaigns aimed at reassuring the public about the availability of goods and price stability, encouraging consumers to stop panic-buying or hoarding.

The ministry urged the public to submit complaints and report any price increases through the e-services platform on its website, by WhatsApp on 800 1222, or email at info@moet.gov.ae.