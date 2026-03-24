French defence minister stresses solidarity with UAE in meeting with Sheikh Mohamed

President Sheikh Mohamed met France's defence minister to discuss Iran's war on the UAE and Gulf states.

The head of state welcomed Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, to Abu Dhabi.

The minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of President Emmanuel Macron and spoke of close defence ties between the two countries, state news agency Wam reported.

Ms Vautrin reiterated France’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and its neighbours, stressing its solidarity with the UAE and measures taken to maintain its security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Earlier this month, France sent fighter jets to safeguard its bases in the region and to support the UAE as it faces missile and drone fire from Iran.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed spoke by phone with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of Nato.

The two leaders spoke of the "serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on international navigation and the global economy", Wam said.

Mr Rutte reiterated his support for the UAE in the face of Iranian aggression, Wam added.