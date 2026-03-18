Funeral takes place for Palestinian woman killed by falling missile in Abu Dhabi

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The funeral took place on Tuesday night of Palestinian Alaa Mushtaha, who was killed when a falling missile struck the car she was travelling in the day before.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, was among those offering their condolences in Abu Dhabi.

Ms Mushtaha, a 33-year-old Palestinian, worked at Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, where she taught people how to make cheese and other dairy-related products.

Described as funny, loving and compassionate, she was deeply cherished by everyone who knew her. On Monday morning, she was killed when a missile struck her car as she was on her way to work.

Women from across the capital gathered in Abu Dhabi's Al Bahia area to offer their condolences, where colleagues described her as irreplaceable.

“There aren’t enough words to describe her,” said Fatima Al Hamami. “She was beyond kind. Whatever I say is too little for her. She never hurt anyone, intentionally or unintentionally. She was an angel in every sense.”

Ms Mushtaha had also worked for about five years at the Al Bahia Innovation Centre, a place closely tied to her family. The centre was first established by her father, who later worked alongside her mother until they retired. Alaa then joined them, continuing what they had built.

Just two weeks before her death, Alaa had been involved in a car accident that damaged her father’s vehicle. The missile fell on her brother’s car that she had borrowed after the accident.

Soad Al Hosani, her colleague, said the last time she saw Alaa was on Wednesday. "There aren't enough words to describe such a wonderful person," she said.

Born in Abu Dhabi, Ms Mushtaha was the eldest of six siblings, four brothers and two sisters. All were raised in the UAE. She carried the weight of the family, helping to pay the rent and cover her brothers’ school fees.

“She was a mother before anything else,” one colleague said. “A sister to all of us.”

“We don’t know her, but when we heard, we came to offer our support,” said another woman, who drove 30 minutes to reach the funeral. “We are all one family,” she added.

The names were also revealed of all six civilians killed as a result of the missile and drone attacks on the UAE by Iran. All of the victims were named in a post on Wednesday morning by state news agency Wam.

The other victims were Murib Zaman Nizar, Muzaffar Ali Ghulam and Ismail Salim Khan, all from Pakistan; Ahmed Ali from Bangladesh; and Dibas Shrestha from Nepal.

Two members of the UAE Armed Forces were also killed while they performed their national duty.

Since the onset of the Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,672 drones.