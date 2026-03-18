UAE's civilian victims of Iran missile attacks named

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has offered his condolences to the families of civilians killed in Iran's attacks on the UAE.

All of the victims were named in a post on Wednesday morning by state news agency Wam.

They were: Alaa Nader Awni from Palestine; Murib Zaman Nizar, Muzaffar Ali Ghulam and Ismail Salim Khan, all from Pakistan; Ahmed Ali from Bangladesh; and Dibas Shrestha from Nepal.

Sheikh Abdullah strongly criticised the attacks on the UAE and the targeting of civilians by Iran.

“The UAE strongly condemns this ongoing escalation targeting civilians and critical facilities across the country,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

“These unprovoked attacks, which have persisted for more than two weeks, have been met with strong international condemnation through United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by 136 UN Member States.

“The resolution demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease these attacks against the Gulf states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and affirms that it is fully liable for all damages and losses incurred by the affected countries.”

The UAE reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, national security and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents, in accordance with international law, he added.

The security situation remained stable, he said, with readiness levels at their highest, Sheikh Abdullah added. He reassured everyone who lives in the UAE.