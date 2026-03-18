Elon Musk’s Starlink now available in UAE, says company's website

Elon Musk's satellite internet service can now be accessed in the UAE, according to the firm's website.

Packages for Starlink, owned and operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, are advertised on the site as starting from Dh230 per month.

It offers a residential service with the standard kit costing Dh1,545 including shipping, estimated at between one week and two weeks.

In the Middle East, Starlink is also available in Qatar, Yemen, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan and Israel.

In August, the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority posted on its website that it was looking at new regulations that would pave the way for satellite operators such as Starlink to begin operations in the country.

A document on TDRA's website showed that Starlink was granted a regulatory licence in 2024 that would last about 10 years for “maritime satellite internet services”.

Starlink’s standard antenna devices, which connect to the company’s low-Earth orbit satellites, weigh less than 3kg, contain no moving parts and can withstand strong winds.

Unlike traditional communications satellites, which orbit Earth in the range of 20,000km to 35,000km, Starlink’s thousands of satellites orbit at about 550km, which is said to significantly increase internet speeds and cut back on latency.

In contrast to 5G or broadband internet, satellite internet does not depend on mobile towers or high-speed data lines for connectivity, making connection possible in remote areas.

It was announced in November that Emirates airline would install SpaceX's Starlink on its entire fleet starting that month.