One killed by falling shrapnel in Abu Dhabi after Iranian missile attack

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

A Pakistani citizen died after shrapnel fell from a missile intercepted over the Baniyas area of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.

The UAE has reopened its airspace after it was closed temporarily as the nation's air defence systems dealt with missile and drone attacks from Iran.

"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling shrapnel in the Baniyas area, following the interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that the incident resulted in the death of a Pakistani national," state news agency Wam reported.

The death toll in the UAE has risen to eight since Iran began launching attacks on Gulf states. Those killed were Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, Palestinian and Bangladeshi citizens.

The General Civil Aviation Authority said the decision to reopen UAE airspace came after a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, with the move made in co-ordination with the authorities, state news agency Wam reported.

On Monday, a fuel tanker near Dubai Airport was struck by a drone, leading aviation authorities to suspend flights temporarily.

Safety alerts were issued across the UAE on Tuesday morning after Iran launched a further attack. "Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a post on X at about 7.30am.

Remote learning has also been extended for pupils in the UAE for another two weeks, owing to the crisis in the region. A statement was released early on Tuesday to confirm the decision.