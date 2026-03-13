UAE will continue to support humanitarian efforts despite attacks from Iran, UN hears

The UAE will continue to serve as a hub for global humanitarian efforts despite the continuing attacks from Iran, the country's representative to the UN said.

Jamal Al Musharakh held a number of high-level meetings with UN officials in which he offered assurances about the UAE's continuing role in supporting humanitarian efforts around the world, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE will continue to facilitate any necessary clearances for emergency humanitarian flights, he said, highlighting the "country’s contingency measures to ensure continuity of economic activity, food security, and global trade flows despite the current regional challenges".

He offered the Dubai Humanitarian relief response depot as an example of the nation's commitment to helping those in need.

Mr Al Musharakh said the attacks from Iran on the UAE carried broader international implications due to the country’s role as a global hub for commerce, logistics and humanitarian operations.

During the meetings he moved to reassure UN officials and international partners that "the UAE continues to operate fully and remains committed to supporting humanitarian and development efforts".

He emphasised the UAE's consistent stance of calling for "de-escalation and diplomatic solutions, while also warning about the growing threat posed by Iran’s ballistic missile and drone capabilities".

Mr Al Musharakh met with a number of dignitaries, including: Barham Salih, UN High Commissioner for Refugees; President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Pedro Manuel Moreno; Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Gilbert F Houngbo; UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu; and Interim Head of the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva, Gemma Connell.