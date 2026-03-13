Dubai's Bus of Goodness campaign delivers 135,000 iftar meals to construction workers

Government workers and volunteers have delivered 135,000 iftar meals to construction workers in Dubai as part of the Bus of Goodness campaign this Ramadan.

Teams of employees and volunteers from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai have distributed iftar meals across large sections of worker communities, particularly in Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Dubai Investment Park and Muhaisnah.

The campaign was launched to "reach as many members of the workforce as possible, spreading happiness and reinforcing the values of solidarity and community cohesion," said Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the GDRFA, and chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs.

"Through the Bus of Goodness initiative, we aim to support the workforce and bring happiness to their hearts in appreciation of their valuable contributions to Dubai’s ongoing development and prosperity," he added.

The initiative also reflects the UAE's deep-rooted values of generosity, hospitality, and compassion towards visitors, residents, and workers who contribute to the nation's journey of development and prosperity.

The initiative also reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted values of generosity, hospitality, and compassion towards visitors, residents, and workers who contribute to the nation’s journey of development and prosperity.

“So far, the initiative has successfully distributed 135,000 iftar meals, bringing joy to workers who are most in need of support in Dubai, while reinforcing the values of solidarity and social cohesion and strengthening the principles of social responsibility," Abideen Taher Al Awadhi, director general of the Beit Al Khair Society, said.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, chief executive of the Dubai Charity Association, added: "The Bus of Goodness initiative serves as a bridge of hope, reaffirming that humanitarian work in our emirate is the result of strong collaboration between the government and charitable sectors, with the goal of creating a tangible positive impact in the lives of beneficiaries."