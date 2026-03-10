President Sheikh Mohamed receives call of support from German President over Iranian attacks

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a call from Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, to discuss attacks by Iran on the UAE.

Mr Steinmeier offered his country's solidarity with the UAE's efforts to safeguard its security, stability, territorial integrity and the safety of its people, state news agency Wam reported.

He also expressed Germany’s condemnation of the "blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law".

Since the start of the Iranian attacks on the UAE, 241 ballistic missiles and 1,385 drones have been intercepted and destroyed. Eight cruise missiles have also been shot down.