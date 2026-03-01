Churches and temples cancel Sunday services and urge UAE worshippers to stay safe

Churches and temples in the UAE called on worshippers to keep safe and stay calm with some religious places cancelling Sunday services to prevent large numbers from gathering amid Iranian missile and drone strikes across the country.

The Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, said the temple would remain shut on Sunday.

“In view of the current emergency and in alignment with national security advisories, the Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi will remain closed for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure,” the temple said in an announcement on its website. “The safety and well-being of all remain our highest priority. We sincerely pray for greater understanding and peace as we follow the guidance of relevant authorities.”

Thousands of people usually gather at the temple for weekend prayers. The Abu Dhabi temple is shut every week on Monday and will post updates later about reopening.

The Sikh gurdwara in Dubai too said it was closed on Sunday to prevent crowds from congregating.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances and in complete solidarity with the wise directives and sentiments of the UAE government, we have decided to keep Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara closed today,” the Sikh gurdwara said on Sunday.

“The safety, well-being and unity of the community remain our highest priority. We stand together with the leadership and people of the UAE during this time, upholding the values of responsibility, respect and collective harmony that this great nation represents.”

Stay calm

Several parishes were open to those who wanted to come in to pray but the advice was to follow the official guidelines and stay home.

“We are all concerned of the situation in the Middle East. First of all I appeal to all of you. to remain calm and serene, while at the same time carefully follow all instructions given by our civil authorities,” said Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia.

“Most of all it is a time for us to remain united in prayer for peace. I invite you all to pray the rosary every day for peace and reconciliation. During all holy masses, let us pray for peace and security of all people in this region.”

St Joseph Cathedral in Abu Dhabi has asked parishioners to follow official guidelines and stay safe. Victor Besa / The National Info

The Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia covers the Catholic church in the UAE, Oman and Yemen. The Vatican said church activities would be suspended in the region.

“Following explosions in parts of Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar amid escalating regional tensions, the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia suspends all church activities and appeals to the faithful to remain calm, follow civil authorities’ instructions and gather in prayer for peace,” the Vatican news service said.

The Christ Church Anglican in Dubai's Jebel Ali said it was streaming its service so worshippers could stay home and pray.

“There is no need to come to church today. Sunday school and all other classes are cancelled,” the church said. “As a gentle reminder, please remain cautious and safe. We are streaming the service on our YouTube channel.”

The Anglican church said its doors remained open to those who wanted to come in to pray. “We are praying for you and for peace.”