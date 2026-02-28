UAE confirms several Iranian missiles intercepted and one killed in Abu Dhabi

The Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that the UAE was subjected to an attack by Iranian ballistic missiles, which was dealt with by UAE air defences and a number of missiles were successfully intercepted.

Falling shrapnel in a residential area of Abu Dhabi caused material damage and killed one person of Asian nationality, the statement added.

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the country is under control and all concerned parties are monitoring developments around the clock.

On Saturday morning, the US attacked Iran by air and sea with Mr Trump promising to destroy the Iranian missile industry. Israel had earlier launched strikes against Tehran and other major cities, while Tehran is said to be preparing "crushing” retaliation.

The UAE Ministry of Interior remains at “the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures” after US President Donald Trump declared war on Iran.

“The Ministry of Interior affirmed that it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures, in full co-ordination with relevant authorities,” a statement read.

“The ministry stressed that the security and safety of citizens, residents and visitors across the country remain its top priority, underscoring its unwavering commitment to maintaining public safety and stability.”

The statement added that public safety and security remain paramount and urged the public to seek information only from official sources.

Airspace closed

On Saturday at 1pm, UAE airspace was closed as an exceptional precautionary measure, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the temporary partial closure of the UAE’s airspace to ensure the safety of flights and aircrews and protecting the UAE’s territory.

The authority stated that the decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, and in full co-ordination with relevant national and international authorities, stressing that airspace safety and the protection of the UAE’s sovereignty remain absolute priorities.

The GCAA confirmed that it will continue to keep the relevant authorities and the public informed of any developments as they occur.

Passengers were asked to contact their respective airlines to obtain the latest updates regarding flight schedules, noting that accommodation and necessary assistance will be provided to passengers by the airlines in co-ordination with the relevant local authorities.

The GCAA said safety of passengers and flight crews was top priority and expressed appreciation for the public’s co-operation and understanding during “exceptional circumstances”.

Airspace over Iraq, Qatar and Bahrain had been closed earlier in the day, while two Malaysian Airlines flights destined for the region were returned to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday morning.