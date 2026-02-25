UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait on its National Day

The UAE's leaders have shared messages of congratulations to Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait, and the Gulf country's people on their National Day.

“On the occasion of Kuwait National Day, I extend my sincere congratulations to my brother Sheikh Meshal and the people of Kuwait,” President Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“The deep-rooted ties of friendship and co-operation between the UAE and Kuwait continue to grow as our nations work together to foster shared progress, development, and prosperity.”

Kuwait celebrates its National Day annually on February 25, the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950.

“Every year our brotherhood grows stronger, our shared journey accelerates, and our future reaches broader and wider horizons,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, added.

Last month, the UAE celebrated its friendship with Kuwait by hosting a week-long programme of social, cultural and entertainment events.

Dozens of activities were held across the country – under the banner “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever” – to highlight the close ties between the Gulf neighbours.

Landmarks in the UAE were illuminated in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag with events hosted such as concerts, forums, workshops inspired by Kuwaiti heritage, screenings of classic Kuwaiti films and a Kuwaiti food festival.

Kuwaiti citizens visiting the UAE during the themed week received a special welcome and souvenirs.