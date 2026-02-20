UAE sends 30 tonnes of food aid to Kenya to avert hunger crisis

The UAE has sent 30 tonnes of food aid to Kenya to support people affected by a severe drought across the country.

The drought has significantly affected food security, contributed to wildlife degradation and exacerbated water shortages.

The aid was delivered through the UAE Aid Agency, state news agency Wam reported, and was sent as Kenya faces intense climate challenges. These include the La Nina phenomenon, caused by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures that disrupt weather patterns.

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, UAE Aid Agency chairman, said the UAE remains dedicated to standing alongside nations facing extreme circumstances due to disasters, crises, or challenges in accessing essential food.

On Thursday, the UAE provided aid to support people affected by severe flooding in Mozambique.