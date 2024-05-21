UAE sends 200 tonnes of aid to flood victims in Kenya

The UAE has sent 200 tonnes of essential aid, including food and medical equipment, to Kenya where more than 240 people are said to have been killed by floods.

The aid was sent as part of the "deep-rooted relations between the two countries", according to state news agency Wam.

"The UAE will continue to provide necessary humanitarian aid and an early recovery programme to address the impact of the floods," said Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations.

"This reflects the UAE’s solidarity with Kenya in mitigating the severe consequences of the recent floods."

The relief package follows a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed to send Dh55 million ($15 million) in aid for flood victims in the African country earlier this month.

Kenya, as well as other parts of Africa, has been badly hit by recent flooding, with more than 235,000 people displaced, the International Organisation for Migration says.