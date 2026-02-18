President Sheikh Mohamed meets US Senator Lindsey Graham in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two men discussed the friendship and co-operation between the UAE and US, and their commitment to strengthening this partnership, the state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting also addressed regional security and stability, and their joint efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

It came on the opening day of Ramadan, for which Sheikh Mohamed shared a congratulatory message to all who are celebrating in the UAE and elsewhere on Tuesday.

“With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere best wishes to the people of the UAE and across the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “Ramadan is a time for reflection and generosity, and an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities.”