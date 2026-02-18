Free parking at Dubai mosques for Ramadan

Dubai motorists will be able to park for free at mosques across the emirate throughout Ramadan, Dubai's public parking operator Parkin has announced.

The operator confirmed that charges will be waived all day during the holy month, which began in the UAE on Wednesday.

In August, Parkin introduced fees at about 2,100 parking spaces it manages across 59 mosque sites in Dubai.

One hour of parking during prayer time is free of charge under the strategy, but this will be extended during Ramadan in support of worshippers.

Thousands of Muslims in Dubai and across the Emirates attended the first morning prayers of Ramadan on Wednesday.

Communal prayer is encouraged, with an additional, longer prayer – taraweeh – held after evening prayers throughout the holy month.

Parkin also announced the paid parking schedule for Ramadan. Charges will apply in the zones it operates from 8am to 6pm and 8pm to midnight, Monday to Saturday.

Parking will remain free from 6pm to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, as well as on Sundays and public holidays.

Parkin was established in January 2024 by the Dubai government to manage the emirate’s parking infrastructure.

It manages more than 200,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, including public parking lots, multistorey car parks, and some privately owned parking spaces under long-term contracts.

In April, Parkin announced variable fees for parking in Dubai, including peak pricing for six of the 14 chargeable hours each day, from 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm. Sundays and public holidays are excluded.